Sherman students marvel at partial eclipse

SHERMAN, Texas -- Most students across Texoma couldn't enjoy Monday's partial solar eclipse due to saftey concerns.

But the 88 third graders at Fairview Elementary School did get to see the moon moving in front of the sun because the school provided special glasses for them.

"The moon looks like gold!" one student exclaimed as she gazed into the Texas sky.

Since last month, Fairview teacher Gwen Walker knew that Sherman would have a front row seat for the partial eclipse, as almost 80 percent of the sun was covered up by the moon.



Fairview Elementary School students in Sherman get a look at the partial eclipse. (KTEN)

The third-graders all got to go outside multiple times during the three-hour eclipse, forming their own opinions about what it looked like.

Though walker has been teaching her students about the eclipse for weeks, she is happy that they finally some got hands-on experience. And in seven years, Walker will be ready to show her future students the 2024 eclipse that will come right over Texoma.

Fairview Elementary School will be less then seven miles from the path of totality.