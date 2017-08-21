New Veterans Center underway in Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- Johnston County stepping up efforts to support the veterans of southern Oklahoma.

Dignitaries broke ground for the county's new Veterans Center on Monday morning, a day six years in the making.

Local Senior Corps volunteers have been working for years to establish the new 10,000 square-foot facility at 110 South Kemp Avenue, which will feature a ground level, wheelchair accessible storm shelter.

Officials from Washington came to Tishomingo to back the project.

"They've served our country for so long, so the fact that they can serve again by national community services is just a blessing," said Senior Corps director Deborah Cox-Roush. "When I heard about this groundbreaking here today, I just knew I had to be here, because it's about what happens here in these communities across our great land. That's what it's all about."



Site of the new Johnston County Veterans Center in Tishomingo. (KTEN)

This facility will be another way to help integrate veterans into society after having served their nation.

"I think it's important to have the interaction in the community that we have here," said Carl Higbie, newly named by President Trump as chief of external affairs for the Corporation for National and Community Service. "Things like this, where it's actually a resource -- it's not just a confederate service community center, but also it's a tornado refuge center for disaster. This is a complete example of veteran integration into society, whether they served or not."

This center will be a tribute to all the veterans who have made sacrifices for our freedom.

"From a grateful American, who certainly thanks our veterans who are serving, who have served, and who have given it all -- and that's why we're out here today," Cox-Roush said.

Construction on the Johnston County Veterans Center is scheduled to be complete by this time next year.