2017 Bells Panthers Football Preview

BELLS, TX. -- It's all starting to come together for the Bells Panthers.

"We've got 21 seniors and we haven't had a lot of seniors in the past," Bells Head Coach Scott Ponder said. "This is kind of the crescendo for us for the past 4 years. The program is coming to where we want it to be."

"We've got a lot of trust, we've got a lot of faith in each other," Bells senior Stephen Hinds said. "That makes us strong together."

"It teaches you how to be a man, playing for this football program," Bells senior Gunnar McGehee said. "They teach you that sometimes you do things you don't want to do and sometimes you have to go through things you don't want to. Sometimes life gets rough, but you just have to get through it."

The Panthers offense will again be one of the best in the state. They return starting quarterback Bryan Ponder, two-time all-state wide receiver Hunter Hawthorne as well as Eli Strickland.

"We're pretty skilled at what we are trying to do, and we think we can go out and execute what we're trying to do," Ponder said. "We think by the ability to protect the passer better, the ability to run the ball a little bit better and we might see more production offensively."

More production and more playoff wins.

"We've got to have faith in each other, trust in each other and the process," Hinds said.

"You know, there are a lot of moving parts," Ponder said. "You have to be healthy, do a good job in the classroom, we've got to be bought into what we're doing. A lot of factors that come into play, but so far the kids are saying the right things and it's very encouraging, where we are at right now."

"Row the boat," McGehee said. "Everybody rowing."