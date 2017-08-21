Partial eclipse thrills sun-watchers in Texoma

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- While the total eclipse of the sun didn't quite reach Texoma on Monday, there was plenty of interest in viewing the partial version.

Even though the fall semester isn't yet underway at Austin College in Sherman, several students and staff observed at the eclipse through a solar telescope.

The telescope projected an image of the sun's crescent on the atrium floor in the school's Idea Center.

"I'm so excited!" said Eva Natinsky. "I'm really into astronomy, and so being able to witness something like this without having to go anywhere is really cool to me, and I'm glad that it's happening over North Texas."



Watching the solar eclipse at Austin College in Sherman. (KTEN)

Some of the eclipse crowd gathered at the Pottsboro Area Library, which had 300 pairs of eclipse viewing glasses courtesy of a NASA grant.

The space agency's live coverage was live-streamed to the watchers, eclipse-themed snacks were available, and everyone lined up outside to see moon take a 79 percent chunk out of the sun.

"We love to provide information to the community, and so part of this is STEM learning," said the library's acting president Dianne Connery. "So. learning how all of this works and connecting people of Pottsboro with the world around them, and this really does that."



Watching the solar eclipse at the Pottsboro Area Library. (KTEN)

If you didn't get to see today's partial eclipse, Circle your calendar for April 8, 2024. That's when another total eclipse will trace a path across much of Texoma, including Whitewright, Bonham and Paris in Texas and Hugo and Antlers in Oklahoma. Most of Fort Worth and all of Dallas will be in the path of totality, but that path will just miss Sherman, Denison and Durant.

Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo and Montreal are other big cities that will go dark during the 2024 eclipse.



Map shows path of the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. (NASA/Google)

KTEN's Emily Akins, Dave Potter and Walt Zwirko contributed to this report.