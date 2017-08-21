WATCH LIVE: Total solar eclipse - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

WATCH LIVE: Total solar eclipse

Posted: Updated:
Scott G. Winterton/The Deseret News via AP Scott G. Winterton/The Deseret News via AP

KTEN has assembled coverage from all of its networks here to give you the best possible look at Monday's total solar eclipse from the comfort of your computer, tablet, or smartphone screen.

As a reminder: Only a 75-mile swath of the continental United States will be able to witness the total eclipse; Texoma is in the path of a partial eclipse, in which about 80 percent of the sun's disc will be covered by the moon.

The coverage on most networks begins around noon CT, although content may be available at other times.

NBC News live coverage

ABC News live coverage

NASA TV live stream

