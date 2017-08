More than 100 pets found new homes in Texoma Saturday during KTEN's Clear the Shelters campaign, co-sponsored by Izzy's Pet Emporium and NBC Owned Television Stations.

It was a win-win from coast-to-coast: Almost 55,000 cats and dogs moved from shelters to loving new homes, and their owners were rewarded with reduced adoption fees.

Here in Texoma, four shelters participated in this year's one-day event: Ardmore Animal Care, where 48 pets were adopted; Denison Animal Welfare Group, which found new homes for 13 animals; City of Paris Animal Shelter/Lamar County Humane Association, where 27 cats and dogs were adopted; and the Sherman Animal Shelter, which now has 24 fewer occupants.

We'd like to share with you some portraits of happy new pet owners and the dogs and cats that have joined their families: