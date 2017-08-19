Ada gets an app to connect to residents

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
KTEN, Izzy's Pet Emporium and NBC Owned Stations were pleased to sponsor the 2017 Clear the Shelters campaign on Saturday, matching dogs and cats with loving new homes.More >>
"We are really trying to make Ada a better place to live, and this is just one way that we can do that," said Assistant City Manager Angie Dean.More >>
On Saturday, the Durant Institute of Hair Design will be giving haircuts for just $5, with all money raised going straight to care for Hudson Glover.More >>
"What is going to be the jet fuel to this economy is the vibrancy of this airport," Rep. John Ratcliffe said during a tour of North Texas Regional Airport.More >>
The barricades were removed from a key stretch of Loy Lake Road on Friday and two lanes of traffic were doubled to four.More >>
"It's an unfortunate situation for these families," Sherman city spokesman Nate Strauch said. "It's an issue with landlords and families."More >>
Motorists on the freeway were ready to see the worst when they came up on what appeared to be the scene of a fiery accident Friday afternoon.More >>
In the 41 years Arthur Chaney has been farming in Fannin County, he's never seen this much water in August.More >>
The trio -- dressed as Walmart workers -- tricked employees into giving them loaded gift cards.More >>
For the most part, we found spirits were high at Will Rogers Elementary School, but for some, a new beginning can be a little scary.More >>
