Ada gets an app to connect to residents

ADA, Okla. -- If you live in Ada and need to pay your water bill, there's an app for that.

Need to make a complaint to the city? There's an app for that, too.

Want to find out what events are happening this weekend? You guessed it: It's all in the app.

Assistant City Manager Angie Dean said the Find Ada app is all things Ada at the tip of your finger.

"It had a list of all the different retailers where you can shop, places you can dine... it had a community calendar," she said.

You can even pay a speeding ticket with the Find Ada app, which was developed by the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber president Karen Hudson said one aspect of the app they are most excited about is the push notification system.

"It's called geo-fencing, and we can literally put in coordinates or an address, and then tell it we are going to send a push notification to everyone that has the app located in this particular area, and give a specific message," she explained.

Whether that message is an emergency alert or simply a "Go Cougars!" message at a high school football game, officials say it's a great way to communicate with people of Ada.

"It gives us another way to connect with our citizens... to hear their concerns and to reach out and give them information," Dean said.

Ultimately, she added, it's all about serving the community.

"We really are here to serve the public," Dean said. "We are really trying to make Ada a better place to live, and this is just one way that we can do that."

City officials said they believe Ada is the first city of it's size to have an app like this.

The Find Ada app is available for iPhones and iPads and for Android devices.