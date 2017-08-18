Haircuts to benefit Durant baby with birth defect

DURANT, Okla. -- A little boy is bringing the community together... one haircut at a time.

Hudson was born with spina bifida, a spinal cord defect. His mom Tracie Glover, is a student at the Durant Institute of Hair Design.

The school is doing everything it can to help Hudson's family deal with crushing medical expenses.

"When he was born, she couldn't hold him or anything," said instructor Robynn Measles. "He spent about a month-and-a-half in the NICU."

Glover just got to hold Hudson for the first time.

On Saturday, the Durant Institute of Hair Design will be giving haircuts for just $5, with all money raised going straight to Hudson's care.

"It gets kind of emotional," said fellow student Demarcus Dukes. "I'm a dad myself, so just knowing that everyone is coming together to do this for Hudson is awesome."

Hudson is now back home in Durant, but he must travel to medical appointments at least three times a month in Houston.

"I'm hoping that it will help them a lot... whether it be for groceries, gas to go back-and-forth to Houston... whatever the baby needs," Measles said.

And those haircuts will be a little more special on Saturday.

"It means a lot to me, because I feel like with everything going on in the world today, there's so much conflict and strife," Measles said. "We can come together as a community and show everyone how it's supposed to be."

Haircuts for Hudson will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Durant Institute of Hair Design at 2836 West University Boulevard. Call 580-579-5611 for information.