Sherman street improvement benefits merchants, customers

SHERMAN, Texas -- The barricades were removed from a key stretch of Loy Lake Road on Friday and two lanes of traffic were doubled to four.

The City of Sherman also added crosswalks and street lights, giving customers more than one way in and out of the shopping centers on the east side of U.S. 75.

"It was so exciting to see the mayor cut the ribbon and be excited about something that may seem small, but it's not at all, because we have a lot of shopping around here," said resident Heather Zimmerman. "People are going to be safer in their cars, and it's going to be a lot more efficient."



The Loy Lake Road expansion makes it easier to access the Sherman Sam's Club store. (KTEN)

The Sherman Commons shopping center and a Sam's Club store are among the merchants along the improved route.

Loy Lake Road was under construction for about a year, and was a $2 million project for the city.