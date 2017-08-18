Sherman condemns three structures in flood zone

SHERMAN, Texas -- City officials confirm that they now have the federal funding needed to tear down three buildings damaged by flooding last weekend.

Sherman city spokesman Nate Strauch said the area near the intersection of Regency Circle and Washington Street is directly in a flood zone.

It's the seventh time the properties along Post Oak Creek have been victimized by high water.

"It's an unfortunate situation for these families," Strauch said. "It's an issue with landlords and families."

Strauch added that Sherman has no plans to help the residents

"It is not something we do, but we do want them to move to safer locations because these house just aren't safe," he said.

The City of Sherman has not yet publicly identified which three buildings will be torn down, but once that happens, the residents will have to find somewhere else to call home.