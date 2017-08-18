I-35 closed near Ardmore after vehicle fire

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. -- Motorists on Interstate 35 north of Ardmore were ready to see the worst when they came up on what appeared to be the scene of a fiery accident Friday afternoon.

Thick, dark smoke rose from a vehicle near the 36 mile marker as traffic slowed around 2 p.m. All southbound lanes were closed due to what was originally reported as an injury collision.

But according to Oklahoma Department of Public Safety troopers at the scene, no one was injured; it was just a vehicle fire.

Someone lost their car, but no one lost a life.

One lane of traffic was reopened about 45 minutes later as the wreckage was cleared.