It's Ardmore's turn for school bells to ring

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Youngsters in Ardmore filled their backpacks and lunch boxes and headed off to school Thursday morning for the first day of the fall semester.

For the most part, we found spirits were high at Will Rogers Elementary School, but for some, a new beginning can be a little scary without their parents nearby.

And for parents, seeing their children off can also be a bittersweet moment.

Just because he's older and growing too fast," said Alixandria Garcia, whose son is attending kindergarten. "I'm a big fan of school, so him learning is a big thing for me."



Students are welcomed at Will Rogers Elementary School in Ardmore. (KTEN)

But for older kids, getting out of the house is enough to get them excited.

"To me, I just got tired of summer, so I was ready for school anyway," high school freshman Larrieon Connelly said.

As the first bus of the school year started its route, kids of all ages were getting ready for another year of memories, learning, and a whole lot of fun.



Youngsters discuss the new school year with KTEN reporter McKenna Eubank. (KTEN)

Ardmore City Schools is the largest district in the area, serving more than 3,000 students at six campuses.

Students in Denison, Durant, Pottsboro, Tishomingo and Thackerville also returned to classes on Thursday.