Texoma farmers worry: Is this too much rain?

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas -- Fannin County had been one of the driest counties in the State of Texas.

But now -- thanks to an abundance of summer rain -- it's the wettest.

Farmers found their fields inundated over the weekend. Thursday morning's precipitation brought the county two additional inches of rain, leading to even more flooded crops.

In the 41 years Arthur Chaney has been farming in Fannin County, he's never seen this much water in August.



Flooded crops in Fannin County. (KTEN)

Chaney woke up Sunday morning to find his 700 acres of soybeans and cotton flooded with more than three feet of water.

"It was a pretty sickening feeling, because I don't know if there would be anything left, as much water as there was going over them," he said.

Swollen Bois d'Arc Creek is to blam for the flooding in Chaney's fields. The additional rain that fell Thursday morning has him worried about whether his crops will make it.

Fannin County extension agent Cody Maxwell predicts this year's crop to be one of the best, but that doesn't mean he's not concerned.

"Everyone is on pins and needles, having their fingers crossed, wondering if they are even going to get these crops out of the field," he said. "They're there... it's just can we get them out?"

Maxwell said if farmers can't get to their harvesting equipment because of the water, it could be a big loss.

"All we need is a couple of dry days to get the fields ready, so everyone just has their fingers crossed at this point," the agent said.

Soybeans and cotton still have another couple of weeks before they are harvested.

"Hopefully, we get these crops out and they are not too mangled and they turn out all right," Arthur Chaney said. "Hopefully."