High water closes roads in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- Flooding problems continued in Grayson County on Thursday after more than three inches of precipitation fell overnight.

U.S. 82 -- a major east-west highway linking Sherman with Gainesville -- was closed to all traffic Thursday morning as the water rose along Deaver Creek six miles east of Whitesboro and just south of the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge.

Texas Department of Transportation personnel directed motorists in both directions to make a U-turn and find an alternate route.



Vehicles making a U-turn on U.S. 82 after high water closed the highway west of Sherman. (KTEN)

Other roads along the creek, including Spalding Road near Sadler, were also impassable on Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a new flood warning through 1:45 p.m. for the southern two-thirds of Grayson County, including Sherman.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Managerment said other roads closed included: