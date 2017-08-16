Big donations boost Sherman flood recovery

SHERMAN, Texas -- The building housing the Boys and Girls Club of Sherman suffered serious damage flooding last weekend. They worried that their doors might have to be closed for the start of the school year.

"Trying to have this location ready for the kids after school is something that's extremely important for the parents," explained David Cortina, CEO of the United Way of Grayson County. "So we knew we had to help somehow."

When disaster strikes, a community comes together -- in the form of a $5,000 check to the American Red Cross for assisting flood victims and another $5,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club for making repairs.



Water damage to the Boys and Girls Club of Sherman. (KTEN)

As much as two inches of floodwater seeped into the club's building at 1500 North Luckett Street; any more would have made repairs much more difficult and the process would have taken longer.

"We have a large deductible, and this was an unexpected loss," said Boys and Girls Club president Tony Aleman. "Any money that they're giving us is great, and we're really, really happy to receive."

Red Cross Executive Director Douglas Crowson said his organization is working through a Level II emergency caused by the flooding.

"It's amazing how this community comes together," he said. "With this extra funding, it just helps us to be able to do more."

"This is like everyone reaching their hand out and saying, 'What can we do to help?'" Cortina added.



The after-school program at the Boys and Girls Club of Sherman began on schedule after weekend flooding damaged the building. (KTEN)