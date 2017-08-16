Ike gets a makeover at Denison memorial site - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Ike gets a makeover at Denison memorial site

By KTEN News
DENISON, Texas -- Denison's landmark Dwight D. Eisenhower Monument is getting some facial touch-ups.

Work is underway on repairs to the 16-foot bust of our 34th president and World War II military leader.

The sculpture at the entrance of Loy Lake Park on U.S. 75 is now being stripped down before cracks are filled, and a new paint job is applied.

"It is very important as a memorial and as a tribute, and we want to maintain the integrity of the monument," city spokeswoman Donna Dow said.

We're told the process will likely continue through mid-September with a price tag of $26,000.

The monument, which was unveiled in 2011, is about three miles from the Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site on Lamar Avenue in Denison.

