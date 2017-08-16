Flooding puts spotlight on Sherman storm water fee

SHERMAN, Texas -- Weekend flooding prompted one Sherman City Council member to rethink a proposed storm water fee.

City officials say the issue is not whether or not the city needs a storm water program -- it's deciding the best way to pay for it.

Flooding over the past weekend damaged a number of homes, and the heavy rain could also do some damage to your utility bill.

"What the City of Sherman is planning on doing with the storm water fee is expanding projects," said city spokesman Nate Strauch.

After our unusually wet weekend, Deputy Mayor Jason Sofey said he wants to reopen the discussion about how much citizens should expect to pay for a storm water fee, which was initially voted on last month.

City Council member Shawn Teamann wants to rethink the the idea entirely.

"We consulted the citizens, and they do not want it," he said.

The extra amount on your bill would depend on how much covered space you have on your property. Larger businesses that take up more space would have a larger fee.

"I just think we have to be mindful of the financial restraint we're putting on the citizens," Council member Kevin Couch said.

The purpose of the fee is to have money for storm water projects that can protect property when heavy rains bring high water.

"Additional crews to clean up creeks, additional demolitions for structures in the flood plain... really, projects that are designed to make Sherman more resistant to floods like this in the future," Strauch explained.

The storm water fee will be up for discussion at the next City Council meeting on Monday.