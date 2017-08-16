2017 Kingston Redskins Football Preview

KINGSTON, OK. -- Seniors are important on any team in any sport. And although you won't find many on the 2017 Kingston Redskins roster...

"The ones we do have they have been in some big games," Kingston Head Football Coach John Caraway said. "They have high expectations, too. They are doing a good job of leading our young men right now, leading our team. They are bringing a lot of excitement to our practice. I'm extremely happy with our seniors and what they are doing."

"I think we have a lot of young talent coming up," Kingston Senior Nick Mizell said. "There are only a handful of seniors on the team, so we have to step up and take a leadership role."

"It'll be a challenge, but I'm always up for a challenge," Kingston Senior Dalton Williams said. "It should be a little tough, but I got some great guys coming up behind me. I think they'll continue what we have going here."

The Redskins have no time to waste as they are one of the teams opening the season in zero week.

"I think we only have a couple more practices until we play them," Mizell said. "The team that is in better shape physically will have a severe advantage."

The beginning to what the Redskins believe will be another successful season and a trip to the playoffs.

"It'd mean everything, that's all I want," Williams said. "Just to see these guys behind me keep the train rolling for next year."

"I think we have something special this year," Mizell said. "I think we can make it pretty far this season, got some high expectations."

"Got a lot of new faces this year and they want to leave their mark," Caraway said. "The bar has been set high and they are ready to step up and meet that expectation."