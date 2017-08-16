Two arrested at Dallas FBI headquarters - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Two arrested at Dallas FBI headquarters

DALLAS, Texas -- Two people are in custody after being arrested outside an FBI building in Dallas on Tuesday.

Authorities said the two tried to use their vehicle to block a road and forcibly stop an FBI employee's vehicle as they tried to leave the facility.

No one was hurt.

The suspects' vehicle was searched by a bomb robot, and something appearing to be a backpack was removed from the rear hatch.

The motive for what happened remains under investigation.

"The individuals have been released into Dallas Police Department custody while they undergo mental evaluations," the FBI said in a written statement.

