Two arrested at Dallas FBI headquarters

Authorities said the two tried to use their vehicle to block a road and forcibly stop an FBI employee's vehicle.More >>
If the Flintstones had coupons, Wanda Sargent would feel right at home.More >>
Not only must Sherman drivers adhere to the speed limit of 20 mph, but using a cell phone while driving in a school zone is also against the law.More >>
"We think it's really reflective of a lot of the growth we've seen here in the past couple of years," said Sherman city spokesman Nate Strauch.More >>
With an enrollment of just 126 students, the staff says Oak Hall Episcopal School is too small to have a sports program.More >>
Surplus weapons will be sold; used uniforms will be donated to the county shelter.More >>
Modern science proves total solar eclipses are nothing scary or surprising; it's a simple trick of geometry.More >>
"You're planning at night, you're planning during the day, you're planning on your weekend," said Washington Elementary School 4th grade teacher Kristina Puentes.More >>
Sherman High School's cheer team is hosting a cheer clinic for young girls next weekend! Come prepared Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 in the SHS gym.More >>
Alana Crain said she never saw it coming. "My mom said it was going to be in a couple days -- not in a couple hours!"More >>
