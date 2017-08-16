2017 Sherman Bearcats Football Preview

SHERMAN, TX - "Everyone is mad," said senior Jalyn Cotton.

That Bearcat anger has been channeled into one goal, come playoff 2017, they are not on the outside looking in.

"We are aiming for the playoffs since we haven't been there in awhile and we are aiming for district championship also," said senior Nate Omayebu.

"It'd make me feel like I won the Super Bowl if we made the playoffs. We haven't been since 2012 and it would be great," said Cotton.

"How good can we be? I don't want to put a glass ceiling on anything we do. There is no magic number," said Head Coach J.D. Martinez.

The 2017 Sherman Bearcats will lean heavily on senior running back Nate Omayebu.

"When he speaks people listen. He's a guy who has been through the fires and they really respect him," said Martinez.

"I'd rather lead by example, but it's good to have a vocal leader to have to talk to the team and get everybody together, so I'm working on that," said Omayebu.

"We are looking for him to have a really big year this year and lead by example," said Martinez.