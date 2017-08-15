Colorful rocks mean discounts in Choctaw County

HUGO, Okla. -- A Hugo woman has a unique way to hand out rock-bottom discounts.

She's using real rocks.

How does it work? Wanda Sargent, who started Choctaw County Rocks for Business, paints an ordinary rock with a local business logo; then people from the business hide the rock.

"I went to a couple if business and talked to them and they fell in love with the idea... so it just went from there," Sargent said.

Whoever finds it gets a prize or discount from that business.

"It's really gotten big quite fast," said Lisa Scrivner of Sun Loan Company.



Painted rocks mean discounts in Choctaw County. (KTEN)

There are rocks hidden in a lot places, so it doesn't take long to find one. Sargent said 50 businesses are participating in the program.

"The businesses are tickled, and the people are tickled... it just overwhelms me," Sargent said.

And with all the free advertising, businesses say they'll just keep on rockin'.