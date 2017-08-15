Motorists: Stay alert for school zones

SHERMAN, Texas -- School bells are ringing in many Texoma cities starting this week.

In Sherman, streets will be filled with kids walking to the first day of classes on Wednesday, and flashing yellow lights mean drivers must slow down.

"We encourage the community -- particularly in the school zone areas and the crossing zone areas -- to watch out for students," said Sherman Independent School District spokesman Tyson Bennett.

Drivers should keep an eye out for the many signs and signals telling them exactly how to drive in school zones.

"I know that people have gone all summer without these flashing yellow lights," Sherman police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton said. "If they get into a routine like most of us do, they're just going to go to work tomorrow and not ever think nothing of it. They may see traffic and still not think anything of it. And so we want to remind people and keep our kids safe."

Not only must drivers adhere to the speed limit of 20 mph, but using a cell phone while driving in a school zone is also against the law.

"The key is safety," Bennett said. "We're making sure we put the awareness out in our community that school's started, and we're ready to welcome our students and welcome our families. But be on the lookout for those students, because they're everywhere!"

Sgt. Hampton said speeding through a school zone brings the threat of a minimum $200 fine.