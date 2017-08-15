Uber ride-sharing service expands to Sherman area

SHERMAN, Texas -- Uber is now picking up passengers in the Sherman area.

The ride-sharing app announced Friday that it was expanding to Grayson County; what will it mean to the community?

"I think it will be a lot easier than find out if there is a taxicab service in Sherman, Texas," said T.J. LaRosa, owner of Fullbelli's Restaurant.

"In my five-and-a-half years being a restaurant owner, I have never seen a taxi service or had a number to call in case someone needed it," he said. "As far as being a bar, we need to offer that service in situations where someone had too much to drink."

Uber -- which works by summoning a vehicle and paying for the ride with a smartphone app -- is also relatively inexpensive, averaging about a dollar a mile.Sherman city spokesman Nate Strauch also believes citizens will benefit by having Uber as a transportation option.

"We think it's really reflective of a lot of the growth we've seen here in the past couple of years -- new families moving to town, a younger demographic moving to town that really demands this type of service."

Safety on the roads is the biggest concern for the City of Sherman, a concern that Uber says it shares.

The company boasts that all rides are tracked via GPS, and users can share their real-time location with friends and loved ones.

"What it boils down to is that you are getting in the car with a perfect stranger," Sherman police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton said. "It's incumbent on the person that is using that technology to check into and see, and if they are not using a good enough screening process, it is up to the user not to use it."

The Uber service area includes Denison and all of Grayson County, and is an expansion of the company's Dallas-Fort Worth footprint.

Uber is also operating in three major cities in Oklahoma, and the company says it hopes to expand even further in the coming months.