New guns, new gear for Grayson County deputies

SHERMAN, Texas -- New shootin' irons for Grayson County law enforcement created a surplus in pistols the county owns.

Sheriff's deputies received new Glock sidearms. So on Tuesday, County Commissioners declared the older pistols "surplus."

The weapons will be sold in one lot to a dealer.

Deputies also have new threads to wear. That means old uniforms will be donated to the Grayson County Shelter.

"The future items that are going to be turned in -- all emblems and Sheriff's Office insignia are going to be removed from those items before they are turned into the shelter," said department spokeswoman Lt. Sarah Bigham. "This is a way we can give back to the community and allow others to use what we are no longer using."

The new pistols are already holstered, and deputies hope to be wearing their new uniforms soon.