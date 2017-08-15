Final classroom countdown in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas -- Public school for Sherman students and educators begins bright and early Wednesday morning. But have you ever thought about how much planning there is to get ready when classes resume?

Teachers at Washington Elementary School have been preparing all summer long.

"You know, we finished in June, and I think they maybe took a day... and then they were right back at it," said Washington Elementary Principal Amy Pesina. "I have wonderful teachers that I'm like, 'Go home!'"

Between lesson plans, classroom preparation, and other activities, teaching can be a full-time job while students are vacationing.



Washington Elementary School teacher Kristina Puentes. (KTEN)

"Most teachers, it takes all summer long," said 4th grade teacher Kristina Puentes. "As a matter of fact, they begin thinking about it around the end of the year."

And educators are always thinking about their classrooms.

"We never stop," Puentes said. "We wake up in the middle of the night, and sometimes teachers have to keep little notepads beside their beds because you wake up thinking about something... your brain doesn't go off. So you're planning at night, you're planning during the day, you're planning on your weekend."

And they do it all for the kids.



Washington Elementary School teachers get ready for the first day of class. (KTEN)

"They are here, they're working, they're looking at curriculum lesson plans, and making their classrooms look like a home, because we're one family here," Pesina said.

All Sherman public schools begin at 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday.



A sign in a classroom at Washington Elementary School in Sherman. (KTEN)