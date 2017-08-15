Sherman High School Bearcat cheer clinic

Sherman High School's cheer team is hosting a cheer clinic for young girls next weekend!

Come prepared Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 in the SHS gym.

Girls, ages 4 – 12, can learn cheers, chants, dance, jumps, and beginning stunts, all taught by SHS cheerleaders.

They'll also be able to perform at the Bearcat Spirit Day Pep Rally during the pre-game on September 1, 2017.

The cost is $30 if you preregister by August 20th, or $35 per girl if register the day of event.

This cost includes a t-shirt, certificate, and a snack.