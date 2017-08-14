Surprise homecoming at Pontotoc County school

BYNG, Okla. -- Alana Crain said she never saw it coming.

"My mom said it was going to be in a couple days -- not in a couple hours!"

Thirteen-year-old Alana had been separated from her older sister, U.S. Army Spc. Cheyenne Roache, for nearly a year during a tour of duty in Kuwait.

So when Roache unexpectedly appeared Monday at Byng Junior High School, the whole room was brought to tears.



Spc. Cheyenne Roache hugs her little sister at Byng Junior High School during their surprise reunion on Monday. (KTEN)

Roache said she had been counting the minutes to this emotional reunion.

"The closer it got to leaving, it was just, 'Come on! Come on! Hurry up!" she said.

Roache and her boyfriend, Spc. Harley Browning, were deployed to Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield, supporting U.S. military regional partners.

"I mean, from Day One I have been so proud of her," said Roache's mom, Laura Crain. "She left and... I mean it, just part of me left with her."



Proud mom Laura Crain, left, with Spc. Cheyenne Roache. (KTEN)

But according to Alana, the classroom reunion was worth the wait.

"They called my name up... and then she walked around the corner and I was like, 'Oh my gosh!"

Now Alana has something she wants to say for others who have loved ones overseas: "It's okay, they'll be back soon," she advised. "Just don't sweat it, they'll be back soon."

Roache and Browning have both been in the Army for three years, but the Kuwait tour of duty was their first deployment overseas.



Big sister Spc. Cheyenne Roache embraces Alana Crain in a surprise reunion at Byng Junior High School. (KTEN)