Surprise homecoming at Pontotoc County school - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Surprise homecoming at Pontotoc County school

Posted: Updated:
By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Bio
Connect
Biography
KTEN KTEN

BYNG, Okla. -- Alana Crain said she never saw it coming.

"My mom said it was going to be in a couple days -- not in a couple hours!"

Thirteen-year-old Alana had been separated from her older sister, U.S. Army Spc. Cheyenne Roache, for nearly a year during a tour of duty in Kuwait.

So when Roache unexpectedly appeared Monday at Byng Junior High School, the whole room was brought to tears.

Alana Crain with her big sister Cheyenne Roache
Spc. Cheyenne Roache hugs her little sister at Byng Junior High School during their surprise reunion on Monday. (KTEN)

Roache said she had been counting the minutes to this emotional reunion.

"The closer it got to leaving, it was just, 'Come on! Come on! Hurry up!" she said.

Roache and her boyfriend, Spc. Harley Browning, were deployed to Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield, supporting U.S. military regional partners.

"I mean, from Day One I have been so proud of her," said Roache's mom, Laura Crain. "She left and... I mean it, just part of me left with her."

Laura Crain with her daughter, Cheyenne Roache
Proud mom Laura Crain, left, with Spc. Cheyenne Roache. (KTEN)

But according to Alana, the classroom reunion was worth the wait.

"They called my name up...  and then she walked around the corner and I was like, 'Oh my gosh!"

Now Alana has something she wants to say for others who have loved ones overseas: "It's okay, they'll be back soon," she advised. "Just don't sweat it, they'll be back soon."

Roache and Browning have both been in the Army for three years, but the Kuwait tour of duty was their first deployment overseas.

Sisters reunite at Byng Junior High School
Big sister Spc. Cheyenne Roache embraces Alana Crain in a surprise reunion at Byng Junior High School.  (KTEN)

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.