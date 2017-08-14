Garvin County Sheriff: 3-year-old is victim in lewd acts case - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. -- A three-year-old child is at the center of an investigation involving sexual abuse by an adult, Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes said.

Leonard Dale Barrett of Lindsay was arrested and jailed on Friday. He was charged with lewd acts to a child. 

Rhodes said the 56-year-old suspect recently moved to the Lindsay area from Massachusetts.

The sheriff's office and the Department of Human Services are continuing to investigate the alleged offenses.

