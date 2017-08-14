Flash flooding overwhelms parts of Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- Flash flooding overwhelmed Grayson County over the weekend. Parts of Sherman received more than 9 inches of precipitation in a month that -- on average -- delivers around 2 inches of rain.

Motorists found debris on the streets and some roads were blocked by high water. Homes suffered flood damage.

The hardest-hit residences were along Post Oak Creek on Washington Street, Regency Circle and Contemporary Drive. At least 19 families were evacuated, and the American Red Cross is offering assistance.

"If they didn't have owners' insurance, ... the Red Cross will help them be able to advocate for them and give them referrals to organizations to help them on the road to recovery," said Red Cross disaster program manager Michael Lierer.

The last time Sherman saw flooding like this was back in 2007, and Roger Flexer is heartbroken to have to go through this type of disaster for the third time.

"There's no good one, not at all," he said. "You feel sorry for all the people that are displaced and all their belongings ruined and stuff like that."



Flood-damaged household goods sit on the front lawn of homes along Post Oak Creek in Sherman. (KTEN)

The next step is to clean up the homes that were damaged by a wall of water that rose four feet.

"So now, we're going into the cleanup stage," Flexer said. "We have to have the renter there when we start to clean up the apartments ... to make sure that everything is thrown away that needs to be thrown away, and the other stuff not thrown away. It's really emotional for all of us, but thankful that everybody got out safe."

The Red Cross is encouraging storm victims to visit its Denison office at 2527 FM 691 (Grayson Drive) for supplies and support.

There have been only three other days on record where Sherman saw more rain than on Sunday.

Up to 6.4 inches of rain was measured in parts of Denison over the weekend, leaving flood damage behind.

At Waterloo Lake Regional Park, docks and signs were almost completely underwater. Area residents said they're accustomed to seeing the lake flooded every year... but not like this.

"We've lived here for the past four years, and it seems like for the past three years we've had flooding almost every year," said one person. "But this time, it seems like it is a lot worse than what it has been in the past."

Randy Day said he was surprised to see how quickly the situation deteriorated.

"It is worse than it has ever been, especially as far as one night of rain goes," he said. "It's not even this bad whenever it rains all week."

The 148-acre park remained open Monday as workers tackled cleanup issues. Denison Parks and Recreation Department director Chris Mobley said a couple of bridges at the facility were damaged and that one had already been replaced Monday morning.

"We're doing an assessment right now on the damage," he said, adding that the storm may have a silver lining."We've got all this debris that's washed up now, and now we get a chance to pick it all up and have a very clean park now."

That effort is expected to last several days.



Mill Creek was rising near Bells, Texas on Sunday morning. (Courtesy Carolyn Dexheimer)

Forecasters said Pottsboro was also hit hard, where just under 7 inches of precipitation was measured over the weekend.

More rain is in the forecast for Texoma through the rest of the week.

KTEN reporters Amelia Mugavero and Colton Thompson and meteorologist David Siple contributed to this report.