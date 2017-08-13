Storms bring rain, flooding to parts of Texoma

Heavy rain brought major flash flooding across Grayson County overnight, resulting in rescues and evacuations.

The National Weather Service said radar estimated that parts of the county received more than 9 inches of precipitation.

"There will likely be a lull in the thunderstorm activity from mid- morning into the afternoon hours, when renewed development may occur," the weather service said in a statement.

Here's a look at radar estimated and observed rainfall totals across North Texas over the last 24 hours. #txwx #texomawx #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/5OW1pC2Uzf — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) August 13, 2017

Sherman police said officers rescued about 25 people from flooded vehicles and up to 25 homes were evacuated due to high water.

The city's Municipal Building was opened as a shelter to storm victims, all of whom later returned to their homes, the police department said.

A KTEN viewer shared this photo of Iron Ore Creek on the Hempkins Ranch overflowing its banks on Sunday morning:

The National Weather Service said there was 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly before 2 p.m. Additional rainfall totals will add between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Forecasters said there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early Monday, primarily after 2 a.m.

Rain chances continue on Monday.

The National Weather Service said a flood warning was in effect Sunday for parts of Sequoyah County. Forecasters said flooding is occurring across the area and that several highways have been closed, including portions of Interstate 40.

Showers and thunderstorms are continuing in the area but will decrease in coverage and intensity through noon. There is a chance a few thunderstorms will develop Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters say strong thunderstorms are possible Sunday night in western Oklahoma. The stronger storms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall and some hail.

Communities likely to experience strong storms include Woodward, Clinton and Lawton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.