Hundreds face off ahead of white nationalist rally in Virginia

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Rally supporters and counter-protesters screamed, chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning.More >>
Rally supporters and counter-protesters screamed, chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning.More >>
Sherman police are looking for a woman who may have information about the murder of a hotel clerk at the Quality Suites on U.S. 75 Friday morning.More >>
Sherman police are looking for a woman who may have information about the murder of a hotel clerk at the Quality Suites on U.S. 75 Friday morning.More >>
Investigators said Anna McKinney, 68, was the recipient of unauthorized bonus checks, payments to her personal credit cards, and reimbursement for business expenses that had not been authorized.More >>
Investigators said Anna McKinney, 68, was the recipient of unauthorized bonus checks, payments to her personal credit cards, and reimbursement for business expenses that had not been authorized.More >>
After a three-day trial, a Carter County jury has found Laurie Martin guilty of manslaughter.More >>
After a three-day trial, a Carter County jury has found Laurie Martin guilty of manslaughter.More >>
Police believe a man wearing a superhero mask may be responsible for a string of similar crimes in the Sherman-Denison area.More >>
Police believe a man wearing a superhero mask may be responsible for a string of similar crimes in the Sherman-Denison area.More >>
While the Oklahoma tax holiday was restricted to clothing, tax-exempt purchases in Texas include more back-to-school necessities:More >>
While the Oklahoma tax holiday was restricted to clothing, tax-exempt purchases in Texas include more back-to-school necessities:More >>
Police in Austin have released surveillance video showing a car plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley.More >>
Police in Austin have released surveillance video showing a car plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley.More >>
The results came from two mosquito traps in Sherman: At the health department's office at 515 North Walnut Street, and another trap on Pelton Street.More >>
The results came from two mosquito traps in Sherman: At the health department's office at 515 North Walnut Street, and another trap on Pelton Street.More >>
Donated supplies included pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, backpacks, crayons and much more -- all to give kids a better learning experience while saving money for their parents.More >>
Donated supplies included pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, backpacks, crayons and much more -- all to give kids a better learning experience while saving money for their parents.More >>