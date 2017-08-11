Former Denison Chamber president pleads guilty to theft

DENISON, Texas -- Anna McKinney, the former president of the Denison Area Chamber of Commerce, pleaded guilty Friday to theft charges. She was sentenced to five years of probation and fined $1,000, the Grayson County District Attorney's office said.

McKinney, 68, also paid $55,477 in restitution.

The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate after the chamber uncovered significant discrepancies following an internal audit.

The Rangers determined that more than $20,000 in "questionable payments" had been made from Chamber accounts, and some $18,000 was missing from accounts of the Denison Convention and Visitors Bureau during 2015 and 2016.

Investigators said McKinney was the recipient of unauthorized bonus checks, payments to her personal credit cards, and reimbursement for business expenses that had not been authorized.

In a statement, Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown said McKinney explained that she made "very bad decisions" due to personal issues.

"She has paid back everything that the audit identified as missing, and has also paid to the Chamber several thousands of dollars for the legal expenses and the cost of the audit," Brown said. "We seldom get this kind of cooperation and effort to make things right.”

The City of Denison issued a statement expressing pleasure with the outcome of the case, noting that the Chamber had proactively replaced the funds stolen from the Convention and Visitors Bureau, money that comes from hotel taxes.