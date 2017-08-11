Guilty verdict for Ardmore woman linked to fatal stabbing

ARDMORE, Okla. -- After a three-day trial, a Carter County jury has found Laurie Martin guilty of manslaughter.

The jury needed less than an hour of deliberations before recommending a 40-year sentence.

Prosecutors said Martin, 37, encouraged her daughter and two others to assault Chivas Piggee, 38, who died after being stabbed in November.

Martin's 19-year-old daughter Madison is already behind bars along with Dalton Waugh, 20, and Keenen Wright, 24.

Laurie Martin is set to be sentenced on September 13. The jury suggested that she not be offered a chance for parole until she is 71 years old.