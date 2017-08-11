It's Texas' turn for tax-free weekend - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

It's Texas' turn for tax-free weekend

One week after Oklahoma shoppers got a back-to-school tax break on sales taxes, Texas has started its annual sales tax holiday weekend.

From now through midnight on Sunday, shoppers will be able to purchase a wide variety of items without paying sales tax.

That means savings of about $8 for every $100 spent.

While the Oklahoma tax holiday was restricted to clothing, tax-exempt purchases in Texas include more back-to-school necessities:

There is some fine print: Individual items must be priced at $100 or less. And while backpacks are exempt, you'll still have to pay tax for a purse or handbag. Most shoes are tax-free, but shoelaces aren't.

Many Texas retailers are extending hours and offering special sales this weekend to entice shoppers.

