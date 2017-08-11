'Spider-Man' burglary suspect nabbed in Grayson County - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

'Spider-Man' burglary suspect nabbed in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- A couple of weeks ago, we told you about a thief who robbed liquor stores in Sherman and Denison while wearing a Spider-Man mask.

Well now, police say a suspect in the Sherman burglary has been caught. He was identified as 17-year-old Isaiah Wilson, who was booked on Tuesday in connection with a break-in at Knollwood Liquor and Beer. Bond was set at $7,500.

Two days before the Knollwood break-in, a suspect wearing the superhero disguise forced his way into Fossil Creek Liquor store on U.S. 75 in Denison. No charges have been filed in that case.

Police said the same person may also have been responsible for other crimes.

Wilson is currently being held at the Grayson County Jail. Record show he had been briefly jailed last week on a charge of firearm theft and unlawfully carrying a weapon. He posted bond and was released.

