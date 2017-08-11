Police: Employee dead in Sherman hotel robbery

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman police are looking for suspects after a robbery attempt led to the death of a hotel employee on Friday morning.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. at the Quality Suites on U.S. 75 just south of U.S. 82. The unnamed victim was said to be a 32-year-old Denison resident.

"It looks like the motive was robbery," said Sherman police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton. He said the suspect was still at large at 11 a.m. and urged anyone with information about the crime to contact the department.