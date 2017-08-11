Police: Employee dead in Sherman hotel robbery - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Police: Employee dead in Sherman hotel robbery

Posted: Updated:
By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Connect
KTEN KTEN

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman police are looking for suspects after a robbery attempt led to the death of a hotel employee on Friday morning.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. at the Quality Suites on U.S. 75 just south of U.S. 82. The unnamed victim was said to be a 32-year-old Denison resident.

"It looks like the motive was robbery," said Sherman police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton. He said the suspect was still at large at 11 a.m. and urged anyone with information about the crime to contact the department.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.