It's Christmas in August at Sherman elementary school

SHERMAN, Texas -- Washington Elementary School received the best present of all for its students Thursday morning: A truckload of supplies, just in time for the start of classes.

Emerson, which donated the pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, backpacks, crayons and much more, has been the school's corporate sponsor for years.

It will give youngsters a better learning experience and save money for their families.

"School supplies are very expensive, and a lot of families can't afford it," said Emerson employee Scott Zaccanelli.



Donated school supplies are unloaded at Washington Elementary School in Sherman. (KTEN)

Emerson hopes that these materials will give kids just what they need to have successful futures.

"We have a lot of support for these kids, and we have a lot of confidence that they are going to go out and succeed," Zaccanelli added. "We want them to succeed in this community and beyond."

Washington Elementary's fall semester starts next Wednesday.