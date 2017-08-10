Sherman man arrested in teen alcohol poisoning case

SHERMAN, Texas -- Alcohol poisoning is blamed for the June death of a 15-year-old Sherman girl.

The man who purchased that alcohol has now been arrested on second degree manslaughter charges.

Police said William Wheeler bought adult beverages for his daughter and her friend. The friend was found the morning of June 11 with a blood alcohol level of 0.411 -- more than four times the legal adult limit.

"In this case, it was also made available to other people that were inside the residence that he doesn't have the ability to be able to consent for her to be able to drink, and so it's a tough lesson learned," said Sherman police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton. "There's a family that is now affected by this because of him going and purchasing the alcohol."

Wheeler was freed after posting a $30,000 bond. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.