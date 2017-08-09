Durant Lions 2017 Football Preview

The Ray Richards Era has officially gotten underway in Durant.

"When you're here as an assistant, you kind of know how to do things," Durant Head Coach Ray Richards said. "You know the things that you like, and Coach Matthews did a great job, so I'm continuing the process and progression of us getting better every day."

"It's nothing different because he was our defensive coordinator last year," Durant Senior Defensive End Parker Morgan said. "Nothing has changed, but I'm excited for Coach Richards and I think he'll help us out a lot."

"It's just something new, it's a wild card team," Durant Senior Defensive End Jared Iscimenler said. "I have faith that we are going to do good."

Although Durant has relied on the ground attack recently, personnel change as well as the return of starting quarterback Cade Buchanan means the Lions will head to the sky.

"Things are going to be built around him," Richards said. "He's our quarterback and we are going to throw the ball a lot more. In today's game, regardless of who you are, the quarterback is the most important position on offense."

The Lions are hoping to build off last season's .500 finish, and earn their ticket to the 5A playoffs.

"I would love it," Iscimenler said. "It means everything to me. That's what I work for every day and I know it means a lot to these guys."

"That would be great, the greatest thing I could ask for this year," Parker said. "We're going to have to work hard every day, push ourselves to the limits and run everything to perfection."

"Our goal is to get to the playoffs," Richards said. "It's just a little bit at a time. We're going to get better every day and by mid season I hope we're really good."