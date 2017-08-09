Scavenger hunt helps orient new Denison teachers

DENISON, Texas -- New employees with the Denison Independent School District had a fun time getting oriented on Wednesday.

The district hosted a pirate-themed scavenger hunt, with educators traveling around town to five major hot spots: Denison High School; the Chamber of Commerce; Waterloo Lake; President Eisenhower's birthplace; and the Texoma Medical Center.

"I am actually from Allen, grew up in Allen, so we don't have as much culture," said new music teacher Jordonn Smith. "I think it's really cool that we're learning about where we're going to teach."



And that's the whole point:To familiarize the new teachers with their new home.



New Denison ISD teachers go on a scavenger hunt. (KTEN)

"Some of them are brand new to teaching, some of them transferred here from another school district," said Melanie Truxal, the Denison Chamber of Commerce director of tourism and marketing. "It's just really exciting to share with them everything I love about Denison."

Employees split up into teams, and were judged based on creativity.

"Automatically, I felt a sense of purpose... that I was here for a reason," Smith said.

And the exercise clearly helped form new bonds for new teachers like Kimberly Blaquiere: "As soon as we saw everything the community does, we said, 'Oh, this really is a family!'"

The first day of school in Denison is August 17.