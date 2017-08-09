Surveillance photos show Denison Walmart theft suspects - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Surveillance photos show Denison Walmart theft suspects

Posted: Updated:
By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Connect
Denison PD Denison PD

DENISON, Texas -- Denison police are still searching for two men suspected of taking an estimated $3,000 from the Walmart at U.S. 75 and Morton Street.

On Sunday night around 9:30, the suspects used what police believe to be a screwdriver to pry open cash registers while employees weren't looking.

Surveillance video showed the pair fleeing in a blue car.

"The best thing to do to prevent theft in a store is to have good customer service," Denison police Lt. Mike Eppler said. "I say that not meaning that they don't give good customer service, but be attentive to what people are doing. Now the bigger the store, the harder that is."

Police said there are no new leads on the two men.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.