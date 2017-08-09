OSSAA Releases Football Districts for 2018/2019 and 2019/2020

As we prepare for the 2017 football season, the OSSAA is already planning the 2018 landscape, which is a re-district year.

A few major changes as the Ada Cougars will move up to class 5A next season and will be in a district with rivals Durant and McAlester.

Madill and Allen also will move up a class, while Dickson and Fox will move down one class.

The full districts can be found below: