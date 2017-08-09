SUV hits truck in Johnston County; one dead

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. -- At least one person was killed and five others were hurt when a sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a truck near Mill Creek on Wednesday morning.

"Once we arrived on scene, there were multiple people injured," said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua Christian. "We have a total of seven people involved in this thing."

Investigators said a truck hauling a combine harvester had pulled to the side of Mill Creek Road west of Mill Creek around 9:15 a.m. to investigate an issue with the trailer. One of two men in the truck was standing between that vehicle and the combine when a sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of the truck.

The impact pinned the man in the wreckage, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.



The crash near Mill Creek blocked traffic on Mill Creek Road. (KTEN)

Two adults and one child in the SUV were airlifted to OU Medical Center, last reported in critical condition. Two other children in the sport utility vehicle suffered minor injuries. No names were released.

A second man who was with the truck was unhurt and called 911 for help.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Traffic on the two-lane road was restricted as paramedics dealt with the injured and the wreckage was cleared.