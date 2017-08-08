The solar eclipse is less than two weeks away, but what can we expect here?

"It’s like going from high noon to twilight in just a matter of seconds," said Dr. David Baker, director of the Adams Observatory and physics professor at Austin College. But in a matter of days, on August 21st, around 11:30 am, Texomans can witness a historical event that happens maybe once a year around the globe.

NASA scientist, Dr. Nicki Viall said, "So the people in the path of totality, what they’re going to experience is so amazing. The moon is gonna totally block out the main body of the sun and they’re going to get to see the solar corona."

America is fortunate the total eclipse will move across the great northwest, through the plains and even darken the skies in the southeast, but here in Texoma sky, the sun will only receive about 80 percent coverage.

"But even that is a remarkable event," added Baker. "It’s something that you can’t see any other place in our solar system. But at a total solar eclipse they’re will be a dramatic decrease in the brightness and a decrease in the temperature." And while it will not impact our weather, one thing that’s for certain is you should not just view the partial eclipse with sunglasses, but what you can use are solar eclipse glasses.

"If you’re in a partial eclipse, never look directly at the sun," said Viall. And by staying safe, you can fully enjoy another one of nature’s magical moments. Dr, Baker said, "You see Jupiter, you see Saturn, it makes you realize how incredibly huge the universe is and how small we are."