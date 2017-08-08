Sherman beauty shop employee struck by fleeing robbers

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman police are looking for three suspects who robbed a store and then hit an employee with their car while fleeing the scene.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Monday at CJ's Beauty Supply in the 1900 block of Texoma Parkway.

Investigators said a woman put $200 worth of merchandise in her purse and got into a gray car with two men. The store employee walked out to take a picture of the license plate when he was struck by the vehicle.

"The clerk was claiming pain and was limping around a little bit," Sherman police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton said. "He wasn't hit full-on with it, but he did have some injuries. They sent EMS out there to check out the injuries and he refused medical treatment there."

The suspects could face aggravated robbery charges if identified and captured.