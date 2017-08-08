Renovation in progress at Sherman Public Library

SHERMAN, Texas -- The Sherman Public Library is making headway on its reconstruction project.

Renovations started about two weeks ago. They're in the first stages of tearing down the wing that had been added to the library.

The project was actually planned a couple of years ago. The April 26 arson fire that damaged parts of the building jump-started that project.

"Really, the fire ended up being a bit of a blessing in disguise," said Sherman city spokesman Nate Strauch. "We were able to cut a few months of construction time off of the project; of course, that doesn't lessen the impact of such a tragic event."

The total construction time is expected to be 10 months. The Sherman Public Library building should reopen to the public sometime next spring.



Work is underway to remodel the Sherman Public Library. (KTEN)