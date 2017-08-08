109 US salmonella cases now linked to papayas from Mexico - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

109 US salmonella cases now linked to papayas from Mexico

By Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- U.S. health officials say more people have contracted salmonella by eating papayas from a farm in southern Mexico.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 109 people in 16 states have caught the illness from eating papayas traced to the Carica de Campeche farm in Campeche, Mexico.

Nearly half of the cases have been in New York and New Jersey, which had 36 and 26, respectively. Virginia has had 11 cases, Pennsylvania has had seven and Maryland has had six. Connecticut and Minnesota have each reported four cases, and Massachusetts has had three.

Iowa, Kentucky, North Carolina and Oklahoma have each reported two cases, while Delaware, Louisiana, Michigan and Wisconsin have had one each.

One death, in New York City, has been blamed on the outbreak.

Those sickened can experience diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain and fever. The illness can be more severe when contracted by young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

People infected with the outbreak strains of Salmonella Kiambu or Salmonella Thompson, by state of residence, as of August 3, 2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

