Ardmore store says mom used kids for shoplifting

ARDMORE, Okla. -- The owner of the Bargain Lady consignment store in Ardmore said a woman allegedly used her children to steal from her Main Street shop.

Mary Littleton said she captured the confrontation that followed on camera, and posted photos on the store's Facebook page.

According to employees, the situation escalated quickly after the owner confronted the woman.

"We were having a fabulous day for no-tax weekend, very busy," Littleton said. "I came in, my store manager came up to me and said, 'Mary, we've got a shoplifter'. Boom. I said: 'Let me get my phone.'"

Store manager Adriane Johnston said a cashier saw what happened.

"I remember her coming in with two small children, and the children were very sweet, they were young children," Johnston said. " The cashier spotted her handing a large purse to a little girl and instructing her to take it out the door and put it in their vehicle."



The Bargain Lady consignment store in Ardmore. (KTEN)

Johnston and Littleton followed the woman outside, where they said they politely asked her to open her trunk.

Littleton said the woman refused. "She just went kind of crazy on me, and told everybody to get in the car. So I stood there and we had already called 911, so I was just buying a couple of minutes."

Littleton was trying to keep the woman from driving off, but she said what happened next could have ended much in tragedy.

"She hit me. She left. Peeled out and left, and the poor little baby girls were jumping out of the car," she recalled.

Littleton said she thinks the woman who fled should be held accountable, so she wants to press charges, including child endangerment and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

"I have a right and a responsibility to defend my business... my customers... make a safe place to shop," Littleton said.

Ardmore police say they are investigating the complaint.