Amelia Mugavero joins the KTEN reporting staff from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Amelia has experience writing, producing and shooting stories as an intern for Fox and CBS TV affiliates in Texas and Illinois, and she was part of KDFW's team covering the fatal ambush of Dallas police officers in July 2016.

Honors include admission to the James Scholar Honors Program at UIUC, the Illinois Broadcasters Foundation Scholarship and Community Service Award, and Miss Central Illinois 2015 and 2017.

Do you have a story idea for Amelia? Contact her at amugavero@kten.com.