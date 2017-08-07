2017 High School Football Preview Schedule

Here is the schedule for our KTEN Sports High School Football Previews. We'll take you all the way up to Week 1 on September 1.
8/7
6 pm: Denison
10 pm: Ardmore
8/8
6 pm: Gunter
10 pm: Plainview
8/9
6 pm: Durant
10 pm: Pottsboro
8/10
6 pm: Lone Grove
10 pm: Tishomingo
8/11
6 pm: Sulphur
10 pm: Coalgate
8/14
6 pm: Dickson
10 pm: Ada
8/15
6 pm: Sherman
10 pm: Davis
8/16
6 pm: Madill
10 pm: Kingston
8/17
6 pm: Howe
10 pm: Marietta
8/18
6 pm: Hugo
10 pm: Antlers
8/21
6 pm: Van Alstyne
10 pm: Whitewright
8/22
6 pm: Bonham
10 pm: Atoka
8/23
6 pm: Healdton
10 pm: Bells
8/24
6 pm: Wilson
10 pm: Tom Bean
8/25
6 pm: Whitesboro
10 pm: Caddo
8/28
6 pm: S&S
10 pm: Collinsville
8/29
6 pm: Fox
10 pm: Tioga
8/30
6 pm: Ringling
10 pm: Thackerville
8/31
6 pm: TCS
10 pm: Game of the Week Preview
